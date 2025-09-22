Kamloops News

Kamloops municipal medical clinic business case could be ready this fall, councillor says

Minister likes clinic model

Photo: Castanet FILE - A room inside the emergency department at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

Kamloops Coun. Kelly Hall says he anticipates the first draft of a business case for a proposed municipal medical clinic will go before council later this fall.

Hall wants to see the City of Kamloops establish its own clinic, which he says will help secure family doctors for thousands of residents without a primary care physician.

In May, council put its unanimous support behind Hall’s idea, directing staff to prepare a business case for a municipal clinic.

“Hopefully we can get this one out of the park — because we have the potential to bring in a tremendous amount of opportunities for the citizens of Kamloops,” Hall told Castanet, adding the clinic would serve city residents first and foremost.

“I’m really excited about it. I think it’s a big game changer once we get it to the finish line."

Hall’s idea comes from the City of Colwood, a municipality outside Victoria that recently established its own medical clinic.

Under the Colwood model, physicians are recruited, hired and paid by the city, and the municipality recoups its costs from the B.C. government. This type of clinic is made possible through the province’s Longitudinal Family Physician payment model, which was launched in 2023.

Hall said he’s kept in touch with Colwood’s mayor, who has given Kamloops a copy of its business plan to use as a model.

The councillor said the proposal has received a significant amount of interest from other communities and the provincial Ministry of Health.

Health minister on board

B.C. Health Minister Josie Osborne said she likes what she's seen of the Colwood model.

During the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Victoria on Monday, Osborne noted the model is something new for the province, and she is “really happy” to see local governments come up with this type of new and innovative idea.

She acknowledged a number of other B.C. communities are looking at Colwood to determine if this model might be a good fit.

"We're going to continue to listen to local governance and do everything that we can to implement the solutions that they're coming up with,” Osborne said.

The next step for the would-be Kamloops clinic is to submit a business case to city council, which Hall predicted would happen sometime this fall.