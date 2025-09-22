Kamloops News

Community safety, housing in focus for Kamloops delegation at UBCM

Photo: Kristen Holliday Local government representatives are in Victoria for the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention from Sept. 22 to Sept. 26.

Community safety and housing are top of mind for Kamloops councillors this week as they attend the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention alongside elected officials and municipal staffers from across the province.

The convention, which is taking place in Victoria through Friday, brings together elected officials and staff from municipalities and regional districts to discuss common issues and advocate to provincial ministers.

Coun. Kelly Hall said Kamloops has a dozen minister meetings planned this week. Topics include safety and security, housing challenges, and funding for Build Kamloops projects, including the performing arts centre and arena multiplex.

Kamloops has sponsored resolutions around bail reform, streamlining the rezoning application process, and advocating for a new policing cost-sharing model.

“We want to work with each minister and their portfolio, so that we see more success, built on some of the success that we've had in the last three years as council,” Hall said.

He said there already has been two big disappointments, with the ministry of transportation and ministry of health turning down meeting requests from the Kamloops delegation.

“You would think with these two ministers, we would have lots to talk about, with what’s happening within our community within those portfolios,” Hall said.

Kamloops council is waiting on the province to move ahead with a replacement for the Red Bridge, which was destroyed in a fire almost exactly a year ago. Council has also been advocating to the ministry of health for a long-awaited sobering centre, and the busiest maternity clinic in Kamloops has announced it will once again be closing due to a doctor shortage.

Street disorder a top issue

Trish Mandewo, UBCM president and Coquitlam councillor, said she’s been hearing disappointment and frustration from member municipalities coming into this year’s convention.

“We hear from the community members directly. We are closest to them, so they come to us with their frustrations and we advocate. But then when you don't see the needle moving much, it brings angst and anger among some — and they just want to see action,” Mandewo told Castanet Kamloops.

“And sometimes, a lot of times, we're not seeing the action happening.”

Mandewo said top issues for this year’s convention include street disorder and the province’s proposed involuntary care framework.

She said local governments have brought forward several resolutions to try and curb street disorder and clamp down on prolific offenders. UBCM has planned a special session featuring Dr. Daniel Vigo, the province's chief scientific advisor for psychiatry and toxic drugs, to hear more about progress on involuntary care.

“Small businesses and communities all over the province are significantly impacted by the number of people living with mental health and addictions on our streets,” Mandewo said.

“We also know that local government, our councils and boards, are doing everything possible to provide support for these residents, but the effect remains that the province isn't doing enough for supportive housing, for detox, for addictions treatment to try to mitigate this problem.”

Last week, mayors of Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon and West Kelowna published an opinion piece calling for justice reform.

“Lasting change has to come from the provincial and federal governments addressing the root causes of these challenges head-on. Right now, our justice system is failing, and it is communities including ours that are paying the price,” the mayors said.

In the op-ed, the Okanagan mayors called for bail reform, an increase in Crown prosecutors and mandatory compassionate care.

Calling for infrastructure plan

Mandewo said housing also remains a key theme, with municipalities calling for a long-term infrastructure plan to support development in B.C. communities.

She said provincial legislation introduced to allow multiple housing units on single family lots has driven up the cost of infrastructure delivery — including water, sewer and roads. While many cities had plans to upgrade infrastructure supporting density in specific areas, a blanket allowable increase in density poses a challenge.

"No city can afford to just randomly be upgrading infrastructure in those areas," she said.

Hall said housing is also a focus for councillors at UBCM, with builders reporting red tape and roadblocks while trying to develop homes.

The UBCM conference features experts from various fields and panel discussions with ministers.

Scheduled speakers also include the leaders of all four parties represented in the provincial legislature, with Premier Eby slated to close the convention on Friday.