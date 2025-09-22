Kamloops News

Arguments scheduled to begin Monday morning as councillor asks judge to toss mayor's lawsuit

Mayor in court all week

Photo: Castanet FILE - The Kamloops Law Courts

UPDATE: 1:41 p.m.

Lawyers expect to be in court all week making arguments in Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson’s defamation case against a city councillor.

That’s what a B.C. Supreme Court judge was told on Monday as the hearing got underway with a full-throated denial from the lawyer representing Coun. Katie Neustaeter.

“Coun. Neustaeter’s position is that the claim against her should be dismissed,” lawyer Daniel Reid said in court. “At its core, this is expression related to political decision-making."

Reid, who wants B.C. Supreme Court Justice Jacqueline Hughes to dismiss Hamer-Jackson’s suit entirely, spent Monday morning running through Neustaeter’s version of events dating back to the days shortly after the municipal election in October of 2022.

According to Neustaeter, her relationship with Hamer-Jackson began to go sideways very soon and she became aware of the mayor’s desire to meet with her father, longtime Kamloops MLA Kevin Kruger.

Reid said Neustaeter drew a “personal boundary” by asking Hamer-Jackson not to speak to her father, who was described in court as suffering from “advanced dementia.”

“She was concerned that if the plaintiff spoke to her father, it could contribute to his condition and lead to distress, embarrassment and agitation,” Reid said.

"She was also concerned, given her father’s health, that he could say something that would be problematic to her ability to represent her constituents, or that could be misconstrued by the plaintiff in a manner that was harmful.”

Reid said he expects Neustaeter’s case to be complete sometime on Tuesday afternoon, after which lawyer Jody Wells will make submissions on Hamer-Jackson’s behalf.

The lawyers think they will be finished arguments on Friday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:21 a.m.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and a city councillor are expected to face off Monday in B.C. Supreme Court, where lawyers begin arguments about whether the mayor’s defamation lawsuit will be allowed to proceed.

Hamer-Jackson launched the suit against Coun. Katie Neustaeter in 2023 alleging she made a number of “false and defamatory” statements about him, including when she read aloud a joint statement prepared by city councillors after the mayor made sweeping changes to the city’s committee structure early on in his term.

Neustaeter filed more than a year ago to have the case dismissed under a special process that exists to protect freedom of speech in matters of public interest. Hearings to have that issue decided have previously been scheduled and adjourned three times — in October, January and most recently July, when the mayor’s new lawyer promised to work “quickly and diligently" to keep the case on the rails.

The judge hearing the case, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Jacqueline Hughes, ordered in July that Hamer-Jackson pay Neustaeter’s costs related to that delay. She said such a move was necessary “to deter a failure by the plaintiff to meaningfully engage in the litigation he commenced."

The hearing is expected to get underway at 11 a.m. Monday at the Kamloops Law Courts.

Both deny wrongdoing

Hamer-Jackson's lawsuit alleges statements made by Neustaeter in 2023, including in emails sent to council and in a public statement she read aloud on behalf of councillors after the mayor made unilateral committee changes, have unfairly damaged his reputation.

He has denied allegations of disruptive conduct laid out in Neustaeter's responses to his claim.

Neustaeter flatly denied the mayor’s allegations of defamation.

Her response said the statement she read aloud on behalf of council represents fair comment on a matter of public interest, noting Hamer-Jackson’s committee changes — including the appointment of members of the public, some of whom financially supported his campaign in 2022 — “negatively impacted the ability of council to serve its constituents.”

In reply to that, Hamer-Jackson accused Neustaeter of grandstanding to "advance her own personal political agenda."

Mayor’s tangled legal web

The case in court this week is not Hamer-Jackson’s only legal matter — far from it.

The mayor is embroiled in a total of three defamation suits, each of them initiated by him. Two of them were filed against Neustaeter and the other against developer Josh Knaak.

During his time in office, two of Hamer-Jackson’s previous lawyers have taken him to court over unpaid legal bills. He reached a deal with one of them last month, and records relating to the other case are sealed.

He is also being sued by B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma over surreptitiously obtained copies of a confidential workplace report, which the mayor circulated publicly.

Hamer-Jackson has said he is attempting to liquidate his assets, with his house, business property and boat all listed for sale.

This week's hearing is scheduled to run until Friday, and Castanet Kamloops will have a reporter in the courtroom the entire time.