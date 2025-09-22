Kamloops News

Hundreds visit with City of Kamloops staff to learn about new arena multiplex pegged for Dufferin

Multiplex to start in 2027

Photo: Michael Potestio City of Kamloops staffers met with Dufferin residents on Saturday to gauge their interest and concerns over the pending Build Kamloops arena multiplex coming to their neighbourhood.

More than 100 people attended an information session at the entrance to Kenna Cartwright Park on Saturday to learn about the City of Kamloops’ new arena multiplex project that’s set to break ground in 2027.

The Build Kamloops initiative will see a two-storey, multiplex that will contain at least four rinks and a library in addition to other uses.

An information session was held for two hours Saturday at the main trailhead at the Hillside Drive entrance Kenna Cartwright Nature Park, which will be the future parking lot of the facility.

City of Kamloops communications manager Kristen Rodrigue said the meet and greet with more than 100 people was meant to get a sense from Dufferin residents of how the new multiplex could best integrate into the neighbourhood.

“The biggest things we heard were questions around parking and additional traffic coming up here, particularly along Hillside Drive, and the improvements that need to be made along that area,” Rodrigue said.

The facility will be built into the hillside on City-owned land and feature seating for approximately 1,500 spectators between all ice sheets. There will also be modern change rooms and sports amenities, space for the Thompson Nicola Regional Library, a fitness facility, multi-purpose rooms, and roughly 700 parking spaces.

Moving forward a validation period is planned for this winter through spring 2026, followed by the start of site earthworks in late 2026.

Building construction and roadwork improvements are expected to begin in 2027.

Rodrigue said there’s no confirmation as to what else might be included in the multiplex aside from the rinks and library, so city staff also took recommendations from residents Saturday, which included requests for food and beverage services and multi-purpose spaces.

Those notes will be included in the city’s ongoing design planning for the multiplex, which is expected to ramp up in November.