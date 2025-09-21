Kamloops News

Community garage sales coming up in Chase, Clearwater

TNRD wants reuse

Photo: Contributed The TNRD is encouraging residents to attend community-wide garage sales in Chase and Clearwater next month to support sustainability and reuse.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) is encouraging residents to attend upcoming trunk sales in Chase and Clearwater to promote the swap of used goods for sustainability.

Trunk sales are an opportunity to sell, trade or donate items from one’s home in a community-wide garage sale. These events are also an opportunity to declutter the home, promote reuse in your community, and keep useable goods out of the landfill, press release from the TNRD stated.

Dates and times for upcoming Trunk Sales hosted by the TNRD are as follows:

The trunk sale in Chase will run October. 4 from. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Chase Curling Club parking Lot at 227 Wilson St. The sale in Clearwater will be the day after on Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the North Thompson Sportsplex parking lot at 428 Murtle Cres.

“Come to browse and buy bargain finds, stay for the community atmosphere,” a press release from the TNRD stated. “Both trunk sale events will feature live music from local band Bushmen, and Strawberry Moose Snackery will be set up with baked goods to buy at the Clearwater Trunk Sale.”

Residents looking to sell, trade, or donate items can sign up to be a vendor free of charge. Vendors should have cash or e-transfer details available. Any unsold items should be brought home, donated to a local thrift store or recycled if recycling is available for the item.

Space is limited to two spots per vendor, and early registration is encouraged, the TNRD stated in its release.

To pre-register as a vendor, use the online registration form found here, or contact the TNRD Solid Waste and Recycling Department at 250-377-2596, or [email protected].

For more information of reuse options in the TNRD, visit: tnrd.ca/reuse.