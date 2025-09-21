Kamloops News

Kamloops pilot continues crusade to help those in need in war-torn Congo as International Day of Peace observed

Photo: Mission Aviation Fellowship Kamloops pilot Dominic Villeneuve flies into some dangerous situations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to deliver humanitarian aid.

Kamloops pilot Dominic Villeneuve doesn’t let things like a bullet hole in his plane or anti-aircraft guns pointed his way stop him from achieving his peace-seeking mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The 30-year-old Westsyde resident flies with Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF), a Christian ministry that operates 120 aircraft in 24 countries worldwide. MAF transports Christian workers, patients, relief workers, community supplies and medical aid to the world’s most remote regions in places of deep humanitarian need.

As Sept. 21 marks International Day of Peace, MAF is spreading the word about its pilots who are demonstrating that peace can be actively built, one flight at a time, as press release from MAF stated.

Speaking to Castanet from the Congo, which he's calling home the next four years, Villeneuve said he’s wanted to be a pilot since he was a kid growing up in Kamloops.

He said he first took an interest in aviation at a young age as his dad would take him out to the end of the YKA runway to watch the planes taking off and coming in.

“And then kind of grew up and discovered that MAF was a thing and that it was this really cool work helping isolated communities in really remote places around the world,” Villeneuve said.

He said he does what he does, despite the danger because, as a member of a Christian mission he believes he has a divine calling to serve and bases his work on the teachings of Jesus to love thy neighbour as thyself.

“To me, the natural extension of that is looking at my skills as a pilot,” Villeneuve said.

Bullet in plane

Obtaining his pilot’s license in 2014, Villeneuve said he has been working with MAF the past six years, including more than four making deliveries in the Congo.

As an MAF pilot in a war-torn area, Villeneuve has had a few nerve-racking run-ins.

He said a year and a half ago, he noticed a bullet hole in one of his aircraft’s wings.

“Thankfully, that bullet hole was not anywhere important, and so, although concerning, [it] was not immediately dangerous, and I actually didn't even notice when it happened,” Villeneuve told Castanet.

He said he’s the only pilot in the MAF program to have ever found a bullet hole in their plane after a flight. He said it occurred when he was flying over one of the major militias operating in the Congo.

“Some soldier on the ground with an AK-47 got, either very lucky or unlucky, depending on point of view, and managed to tag my plane,” Villeneuve said.

He said the only way to be absolutely safe is to not do what he's doing, but that's an unthinkable prospect because the people MAF is serving, rely on them.

“We acknowledge that it’s dangerous. We're doing humanitarian aid in the middle of conflict,” he said.

Army invasion

In another instance, this past February, Villeneuve said he landed at an airport in the Congo with five anti-aircraft guns pointed in the direction of his plane.

“That was a fun day. I needed a de-stresser after that one,” he said.

Villeneuve said he was scheduled to fly to a border community to pick up and drop off some workers when his team received word that 500 soldiers and tanks from a neighbouring country had crossed into the Congo and taken over the airport to which they were flying.

He said his team was assured by the army’s commander they would be permitted to land without issue, and his MAF colleagues in that neighbouring country vouched for that commander’s word.

“And so we went, and they were actually very calm about us. They left us alone,” Villeneuve said, noting the guns weren’t trained on him the whole time.

Villeneuve, regardless, felt a surge of nerves in that tense moment.

“You're on final approach, looking at anti-aircraft guns, and going, ‘What am I doing here, again? Is this smart? But, I do believe in divine protection,” Villeneuve said.

Community service

Despite these close calls, Villeneuve said he’s never experienced any incidents with rebel groups such as getting raided, but knows a colleague who has.

He said they have safety protocols to follow such as climbing to a high altitude out of reach of most gunfire and get security briefings before making departures.

“The basics of it, though, is that most of these militias — although capable of extreme violence — are not equipped to be able to shoot down an airplane. Most of them don't have anti-aircraft guns or surface-to-air missiles,” Villeneuve said.

Villeneuve said he had a five-month leave this year, in which he was able to come back home to Kamloops, but returned to the Congo in late August on a new four-year contract.

Based in the city of Bunia, which is the capital of Ituri Province in eastern Congo, Villeneuve makes trips twice a week to Uganda to fly in supplies and people to isolated villages.

“Often we’re just doing community service flights where we're picking up, maybe business people or people who just want to visit with their family [and/or] community members, and we can help these communities — giving them contact with the outside world [and] giving them that connection that they need to be able to live their lives in their villages and communities where they are,” Villeneuve said.

Striving for peace

Villeneuve said there are numerous rebel groups operating in the Congo, each with their own motivations, fighting each other with their militias.

He said some are paid and equipped as security for foreign mining operations.

“And so then they up the ante on their violence and start attacking whatever tribe they don't like,” Villeneuve said.

According to MAF, the Congo is one of the poorest countries in the world and decades of conflict have left millions of people displaced and cut off from basic services.

“In this chaos, MAF pilots are often the only ones able to reach isolated villages, delivering life-saving supplies, medical professionals and pastors,” the MAF press release stated.

Mission Aviation Fellowship has been flying for more than 80 years, and has some 450 missionary staff families, including roughly 50 Canadians and their families, serving in both technical and support roles.

To learn more, visit maf.ca.