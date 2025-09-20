Kamloops News

Canadian Walk for Veterans will raise awareness and funds in Kamloops

Support veterans on Sunday

Photo: True Patriot Love Foundation The 8th annual Canadian Walk for Veterans will be held Sunday across Canada, including at the Royal Canadian Legion in Kamloops.

Members of the public are invited to attend this year’s Canadian Walk for Veterans this Sunday hosted by the Kamloops Legion.

This year’s walk will embark from the Legion headquarters in the 400 block of Lansdowne Street to the Cenotaph at Riverside Park in honour, and to raise awareness and funds for Canadian veterans.

Prior to the Walk, at 9 a.m., the Legion is hosting a pancake breakfast for all participants, to be followed by the walk itself at 10 a.m.

People interested in attending this year’s walk can register at the Legion’s door Saturday morning — $15 for seniors, $25 for adults and $10 for children.

All registrants will receive a Canadian Walk for Veterans 2025 commemorative coin and can indulge in complimentary pancakes, sausages and beverages.

Gord Sands, vice president of the Kamloops Legion, said all proceeds from the walk go to support veterans transitioning from military to civilian life.

“You and your family can get posted, five of six times during your 20-year career, and then when you retire it’s a different structure and lifestyle and you’re settling roots down, and that can bring a significant amount of challenges for both the veteran and the family,” Sands said.

The eighth annual Canadian Walk for Veterans project is taking place in 21 cities across the country and is held in partnership with True Patriot Love Foundation.

According to the foundation’s website, the Kamloops walk has so far raised $600 of its $3,000 fundraising goal.

Sands said the walk raises money for different military and veterans-related initiatives every year.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson said he attended the Kamloops walk in 2024, but it did not draw much of a crowd, so he’s hoping to see more people come out and support their veterans this year.

“Our country and we are free today and they put their lives on the line, as you know,” Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops via text message.

Sands said the walk raises awareness about veterans issues and support. The Royal Canadian Legion is a national corporate sponsor of the Canadian Walk for Veterans.