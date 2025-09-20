Kamloops News

TNRD offering new, emergency-grade address signs to rural residents until mid-2027 to aid Next Gen 911 service

Photo: TNRD New address signs like this one are now available for rural TNRD residents.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) is now offering free address signs until July 11, 2027.

The new TNRD program provides property owners with standard, emergency-grade address signs and ensure that addresses conform with necessary requirements. The program is being grant funded by the Union of BC Municipalities.

This program for free address signs has come online as the TNRD, and all local governments, verify and upgrade address information to ensure that the federally-mandated Next Generation 911 (NG9-1-1) system can operate successfully.

NG9-1-1 infrastructure will replace the legacy analogue 911 system with internet-based technology, enabling citizens to dispatch 911 digitally and sharing digital information during an emergency, in addition to the traditional option of dialling 911, a press release from the regional district stated.

“To ensure the fastest and most effective response from emergency services, it is essential that your property is clearly marked with an approved address sign,” Jason Tomlin, TNRD fire protection services manager said in a press release. “Address signs allow first responders to quickly locate your home or business during an emergency, minimizing delays and potentially saving lives.

The TNRD only manages address numbers for properties in Electoral Areas. Residents who live in any TNRD member municipality or on any First Nation Reserve should contact their respective local government or nation for information on addressing.

To receive one of the new TNRD address sign, or to confirm whether a property already has an address, Electoral Area property owners will need to submit the TNRD Address Verification Form. To access this form, click here.

Electoral Area residents can verify whether they have an address using the myRegionView application. If no address number is found, it does not exist in TNRD records and is not in the 911 database, the TNRD release said.