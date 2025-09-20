Kamloops News

TNRD set for jam-packed number of meeting at this year’s Union of BC Municipalities convention in Victoria

A busy UBCM schedule

Photo: Contributed The TNRD logo.

Representatives from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District are going to be busy at next week’s Union of BC Municipalities convention in Victoria, racking up 18 meetings with various government officials.

TNRD chief administrative officer Scott Hildebrand told Castanet Kamloops the regional district board and a few administrative staff, including himself, will be in attendance.

Among those pencilled in are the Ministry of Forests, Ministry of Infrastructure, Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs, Ministry of Citizen Services, Ministry of Agriculture, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, Ministry of Water, Land and Natural Resource Stewardship, Public Health Services, Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals and the Ministry of Solicitor General and Public Safety.

“We’re excited to go to UBCM,” Hildebrand said.

One topic of discussion for the TNRD, Hildebrand said, is securing funding for small water systems.

Hildebrand said the TNRD cannot adequately fund these systems through their taxation.

He said they also want to discuss more FireSmart initiatives, the pending cancer centre in Kamloops, Crown land misuse, highway safety improvements, the Tiny House Warriors, rural internet connectivity and more funding for invasive weed management.

Tiny House concerns

The Tiny House Warriors, Hildebrand said, currently occupy a piece of land under the TNRD’s purview near Blue River and are blocking road access.

“We're just concerned about their occupation, and some of the concerns that our residents have around safety and things that are happening there,” Hildebrand said, noting they will discuss that issue with the solicitor general.

The Tiny House Warriors are an Indigenous protest group that had opposed the Trans-Mountain pipeline.

“Sometimes there's only one person or two people up there, but nothing too serious yet. We just don't want to escalate. It has in the past,” Hildebrand said.

Issues outside TNRD jurisdiction

As for Crown land misuse, Hildebrand noted there have been squatters in the areas of Jamieson Creek and Pritchard Park beach lately for which they’ve been fielding complaints from area residents.

The CAO, however, said that while these areas are inside the TNRD, they are Crown land and not the TNRD’s to patrol.

Hildebrand said he’d like to see the province get involved and have conservation officials to step in and address the issue.

Alternatively, the province, he said, could give the TNRD tenure over properties like these, which would embolden the regional district to manage the area if they were to establish infrastructure there, such as a boat launch at Pritchard Park beach, for example, Hildebrand said.

“There are solutions, it’s just we got to find a way to work together to find those solutions and make sure we're all on the same page,” Hildebrand said.