Two years in prison for Kamloops man who terrorized two exes

Jailed for 'extreme' stalking

Photo: KTW file FILE - A sign outside the Kamloops Law Courts.

A Kamloops man who stalked two exes in “extreme” cases of criminal harassment, including one in which the victim was coerced into having sex with him against her will, has been ordered to spend the next two years in prison.

Dorian Michael Ilett, 27, was sentenced Thursday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to charges of criminal harassment and sexual assault.

Ilett terrorized two women, whose identities are protected by court-ordered publication bans. He has been in jail since May 29, when he was arrested following flurries of threats and menacing behaviour directed at both women.

He threatened to kill one of the victim’s children and said he would expose a trove of compromising intimate and personal images if she reported him to police. He also forced her to agree to an unfair "deal."

“This deal was that if [she] did not want to be harmed herself, or for Mr. Ilett to harm himself or her children, that she had to have sex with Mr. Ilett at least three more times, that the interactions would be recorded, and that she had to send explicit images of herself every day for five months,” said Crown prosecutor Kelly Melnyk.

"So for about a year and a half before reporting to police, [she] disclosed that she would reluctantly sleep with Mr. Ilett and comply with his demands due to the fear of threats.”

The other victim said Ilett began to harass and threaten her after she tried to break up with him.

“[She] reported that after trying to end the relationship, he repeatedly texted her, drove by her home and made threats against her,” Melnyk said.

"The text that prompted her to call police was a message from Mr. Ilett that said they were going to hook up one more time whether she liked it or not.”

The sexual assault charge to which Ilett pleaded guilty stemmed from an incident in which he forced one of the victims to perform a sex act on him.

‘I felt utter disgust'

Both women provided written victim-impact statements. One of them described the manipulation as “extreme.”

“I felt utter disgust with myself and him after giving in to these requests. I’m not sure that disgust will pass,” she wrote.

"I think I will continue to live in a constant state of worry over this. I will always be looking over my shoulder wondering when it is going to happen. He says nothing will stop him from his plan of hurting me and my children — that will haunt me forever. I don't think I will ever feel safe or live my life carefree."

The other victim said she is now scared to live by herself.

Defence lawyer Joe Killoran said Ilett grew up in Kamloops. He was working full time prior to his arrest as a care aide, but that job will not be waiting for him when he gets out of prison.

“He will be terminated once this conviction is entered and he won’t be able to work in that field again,” Killoran said.

"He’s going to have to retrain and try to find something in the trades or a whole new career. Those are serious consequences.”

Killoran said Ilett was “adored” by his patients and regarded as a good care aide by his employer and co-workers.

‘Extremely manipulated'

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips went along with a joint submission for a jail sentence of two years less a day, served in provincial prison, plus three years of probation.

"The impact to the victims has been extreme and will likely be with them for the rest of their lives as a memory,” Phillips said.

"It will be a bad memory of a relationship gone badly and a time in their lives where they were extremely manipulated by a person who held some sort of leverage over them."

While on probation, Ilett will be prohibited from posting anything online about either woman, and from being within 200 metres of them. He will also be required to delete any images he has of either woman and prohibited from dating unless his probation officer meets the other party and approves.

Ilett was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to police for inclusion in a national criminal database, and to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years.

He agreed to forfeit his cellphone and tablet, which are still in the possession of Mounties, for destruction.