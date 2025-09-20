Kamloops News

Riverside Park parking lots will temporarily close for concrete pouring for new ice rink

Parking lot closures

Photo: City of Kamloops This new ice rink from the City of Kamloops is taking shape in Riverside Park.

A new outdoor ice rink in downtown Kamloops is getting closer to completion.

According to the City of Kamloops, the next step in the Riverside Park skating rink project will be the pouring of concrete on Monday.

According to the city, a high volume of concrete trucks will be accessing the work site as a result, and, for safety reasons, the Uji Way Parking Lot will be fully closed and a partial closure of the Sandman Centre parking to will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

The $7.16-million outdoor skating rink is expected to open to skaters early next year.

The facility is expected to have plenty of lighting, and will come equipped with a Zambioni building and space for seating and fire pits.

The city said the rink is intended for community, non-programmed drop-in skating, will be free to the public and open annually from December to March. The rink is not intended for hockey.

During the summer months, the unfrozen concrete pad will be available for staging food trucks and other recreational activities.