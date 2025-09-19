Kamloops News

Water well repairs lead to lengthy water restrictions in Barriere

Water restrictions in place

Photo: pixabay Barriere has instituted Stage 3 water restrictions

The District of Barriere is issuing new water restrictions for the next two weeks.

According to the district, water well repairs mean restrictions will be in effect for at least 12 days.

“The available water capacity is limited and must be reserved for easel in-house uses and fire flows," the district said in a release.

The repairs are tentatively scheduled to be done by Oct. 3.

During Stage 3 restrictions, no lawn watering is permitted, nor is the watering of flower gardens, trees or shrubs. Vehicles, sidewalks, driveways, parking lots and building exteriors are prohibited from being washed and swimming pools and hot tubs cannot be topped up, according to the district.

Handheld watering of vegetable gardens and operating of swimming pools, hot tubs and garden ponds will be allowed.

The District of Barriere said it will issue a notice when the restrictions are lifted.