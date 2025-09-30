Kamloops News

Kamloops Anglican church plans special Nigerian Sunday service

Photo: Santiago Rojas Idowu Aina is organizing a special Nigerian service on Sunday, Oct. 5, at St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral, 360 Nicola St.

A Kamloops church will stage a Nigerian service this weekend.

St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral, 360 Nicola St., will hold the special service at 10 a.m. on Sunday, October. 5.

Organizer Idowu Aina, who is also a member of St. Paul’s, said it’s going to be “the Nigerian way,” with songs and language from Nigeria.

“The idea is to celebrate God and diversity,” he said. “We want to show that God is the same, no matter culture, we worship the same God. I like to call this unity in diversity.”

The church hopes to see more than 150 attendees for the service, which will be followed with Nigerian food.

“You don’t have to be an Anglican or an African,” Aina said.

"The bottom line is that we are celebrating Christ — as long as you are a human being, you are welcome. God is for everybody.”