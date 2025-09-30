Kamloops Anglican church plans special Nigerian Sunday service
Nigerian service on Sunday
A Kamloops church will stage a Nigerian service this weekend.
St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral, 360 Nicola St., will hold the special service at 10 a.m. on Sunday, October. 5.
Organizer Idowu Aina, who is also a member of St. Paul’s, said it’s going to be “the Nigerian way,” with songs and language from Nigeria.
“The idea is to celebrate God and diversity,” he said. “We want to show that God is the same, no matter culture, we worship the same God. I like to call this unity in diversity.”
The church hopes to see more than 150 attendees for the service, which will be followed with Nigerian food.
“You don’t have to be an Anglican or an African,” Aina said.
"The bottom line is that we are celebrating Christ — as long as you are a human being, you are welcome. God is for everybody.”
More Kamloops News
- US drops vaccine suggestionUnited States - 2:50 pm
- Reshaping 1 stitch at a timeKelowna - 2:47 pm
- Lululemon charts expansionBusiness - 2:36 pm
- Murderer wants case tossedBC - 2:25 pm
- Volunteer attacked on NYEOsoyoos - 2:20 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$475,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Hamish Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate