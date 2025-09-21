Kamloops News

Fine, further ban for Kamloops woman who flouted driving prohibition almost immediately

Same driver busted twice

Photo: Castanet FILE - The Kamloops Law Courts

A Kamloops woman who was busted behind the wheel of her car almost immediately after Mounties issued her a driving ban has been fined $500 and prohibited from driving for another 12 months.

Cindy Lee Fedechko, 58, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday to one count of driving while prohibited.

Court heard Fedechko was driving at about 8:30 a.m. on June 10 when she was pulled over by a Kamloops RCMP constable and issued a six-month driving prohibition.

Crown prosecutor Laura Drake said the Mountie was still on duty at noon, when he spotted Fedechko again.

“He saw the exact same vehicle in which he had pulled over Ms. Fedechko, and he noted the vehicle make a bit of an abrupt turn off the highway when he believed his marked police vehicle was seen,” she said.

“So he effected a traffic stop, and it was Ms. Fedechko in the driver’s seat despite having been issued a driving prohibition that morning.”

Fedechko said she had no other way to get her vehicle home, which she said was five blocks away.

“It seems somewhat cavalier that the only reason you were driving was because you had to get your vehicle home,” Kamloops provincial court Judge Michelle Stanford said.

“Your vehicle should not have been out — it should have been parked and not been accessible to you."

No explanation about the reason for the initial prohibition was provided in court.

Fedechko was ordered to pay a $500 fine and issued a one-year driving prohibition, which took effect on Thursday.

Stanford urged her to “take this prohibition very, very seriously."

“In my view, it’s extremely aggravating that you were given a prohibition at 8:30 in the morning, and by noon you were driving again,” she said.