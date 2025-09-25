Kamloops News
Indigenous music, culture, art celebrated at two-day festival this weekend
First Nations music festival
Photo: St’uxwtews 2 Rivers Remix festival
St’uxwtews 2 Rivers Remix festival to celebrated in Cache Creek
A two-day festival this weekend in Cache Creek aims to celebrate contemporary Indigenous music, art and culture.
The St’uxwtews 2 Rivers Remix Festival will run Friday and Saturday at the Historic Hat Creek Ranch. More than 30 Indigenous artists are expected to be present.
“This and the hosting of this event is a significant step in the reconnection to their ancestral lands and territory, which is integral to the spirit of true reconciliation,” said Meeka Morgan, artistic director for the 2 Rivers Remix Society.
For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
