Mounties look to drum up tips in $700 theft from Kamloops retailer
Police look for theft suspect
Police are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a suspect after $700 worth of merchandise was stolen in a brazen theft from a Kamloops store.
According to Mounties, officers were called to a retailer in the 1000-block of Hillside Drive at about 7 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a theft.
RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said the thief took off with a backpack filled with various pieces of clothing and jewelry from the store totalling approximately $700. She said the backpack was also stolen.
“Police are releasing images of the suspect in an attempt to identify them as part of the investigation,” she said.
The suspect is described as a Filipino man, approximately 25 years old, standing 5-foot-3 with an average build. He was wearing a black hoodie and black shorts.
Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.
