Kamloops News

Impromptu book festival takes place in Old Federal Studios

Celebrate Kamloops authors

Photo: Old Federal Studios Impromptu book festival 2025

With plans to expand in the future, the first Impromptu Book Festival will take place this weekend at the Old Federal Studios in downtown Kamloops.

Friday will be a tribute to late Kamloops author Richard Wagamese, while screening his speaking engagements. People are welcome to attend from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Festivities will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, featuring local authors like Yvette Lehmann, Terry Mihalcheon and Katie Welch.

Both days are free. Donations are welcome.

Sunday will feature an impromptu write-a-thon. Participants are welcome to work on their writing with prompts and inspiration available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For tickets or more information, click here.