Kamloops News
Impromptu book festival takes place in Old Federal Studios
Celebrate Kamloops authors
Photo: Old Federal Studios
Impromptu book festival 2025
With plans to expand in the future, the first Impromptu Book Festival will take place this weekend at the Old Federal Studios in downtown Kamloops.
Friday will be a tribute to late Kamloops author Richard Wagamese, while screening his speaking engagements. People are welcome to attend from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Festivities will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, featuring local authors like Yvette Lehmann, Terry Mihalcheon and Katie Welch.
Both days are free. Donations are welcome.
Sunday will feature an impromptu write-a-thon. Participants are welcome to work on their writing with prompts and inspiration available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For tickets or more information, click here.
More Kamloops News
RECENT STORIES
- Fire snuffed out by crewsVernon - 6:41 pm
- Lights restored to homesKelowna - 6:10 pm
- Youth learn leadership skillsKamloops - 6:00 pm
- Died waiting for treatment Edmonton - 5:15 pm
- Understanding quake risk Victoria - 5:14 pm
Real Estate
324-1099 Sunset Drive
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$434,900
more details
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$434,900
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Missy Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
© 2025 Castanet.net