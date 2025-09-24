276078
Impromptu book festival takes place in Old Federal Studios

Santiago Rojas - Sep 23, 2025 / 6:00 pm | Story: 573396

With plans to expand in the future, the first Impromptu Book Festival will take place this weekend at the Old Federal Studios in downtown Kamloops.

Friday will be a tribute to late Kamloops author Richard Wagamese, while screening his speaking engagements. People are welcome to attend from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Festivities will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, featuring local authors like Yvette Lehmann, Terry Mihalcheon and Katie Welch.

Both days are free. Donations are welcome.

Sunday will feature an impromptu write-a-thon. Participants are welcome to work on their writing with prompts and inspiration available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For tickets or more information, click here.

