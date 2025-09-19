Police issue warning after online scam turns real for Kamloops victim
Scammer swipes bank cards
Mounties are issuing a warning after a Kamloops victim had their bank cards snatched by online scammers.
According to police, a local person “unknowingly provided personal details to a fake banking webpage” on Aug. 22 after clicking a link while trying to sell an item online.
“Later, the victim received a fake call saying that a fraud had taken place and to place bank cards in an envelope and leave in the mailbox for pickup,” RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said in a news release.
“The cards were collected and used shortly after.”
Mounties have released an image taken from video surveillance showing the suspect, a white man wearing black shorts, a white T-shirt and a dark baseball cap.
Napier urged people to bank in person when possible and remain vigilant. She said banks do not use couriers to collect bank cards or personal information.
Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.
