Kamloops organizations will host weeks of workshops, events to celebrate Culture Days

Free arts, culture events

Photo: Castanet The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library is one of nine organizations hosting events for Culture Days.

Kamloops residents are invited to take part in free activities and events offered by nearly a dozen local organizations as part of Culture Days, a national celebration of arts and creativity.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said hands-on programming and events start Friday and run through Oct. 12.

“We encourage everyone to participate in Culture Days as a way to come together as a community through arts and culture,” said Andrew Smeaton, the city’s business operations and events supervisor, in a statement.

“This multi-week celebration is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the diversity of Kamloops through the lens of artistic cultural programming and creativity.”

Participating organizations include the Kamloops Arts Council, Kamloops Art Gallery, Kamloops Museum and Archives, Raiden Taiko Drummers, Kamloops Pride, Old Federal Studios, Lindy in the Loops, Sirocco Project, and the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library.

Activities include family-friendly interactive animal learning stations hosted by the BC SPCA at the library, a fibre workshop, and a flamenco guitar performance and workshop at the museum.

More information and a schedule of events can be found here.