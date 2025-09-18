Kamloops News

Still no lawyer for driver who caused 2023 crash that killed TRU volleyball player

Deadly driver on his own

Photo: Castanet FILE - Emergency crews on scene at a fatal multi-vehicle collision on Nov. 29, 2023, on McGill Road near Thompson Rivers University.

The man who caused a multi-vehicle crash that killed a member of Thompson Rivers University’s men’s volleyball team says he's once again come up fruitless in his effort to hire a lawyer.

Coeval Shaquille Abbinett, 29, pleaded guilty in June to one count of driving without due care and attention. He was behind the wheel of a black Dodge Ram on Nov. 29, 2023, when it slammed into a Volkswagen Jetta stopped at a light on McGill Road near Summit Drive.

Inside the Jetta were three TRU volleyball players. Owyn McInnis was killed, while Riley Brinnen and Owen Waterhouse suffered life-altering injuries.

Abbinett’s sentencing has been delayed a number of times, most recently on Aug. 27, when a judge gave him one last chance to line up a lawyer — something he claims to have been attempting to do since March, when his lawyer withdrew from the case without explanation.

Last time he was in court, Abbinett told the judge he was in the process of hiring a lawyer. On Thursday, however, he said those efforts did not quite pan out.

“He agreed to be my lawyer, but after he went through all his cases he realized he did not have the time to keep up with this,” he said.

Abbinett said he has been on the phone this week attempting to connect with a lawyer through Legal Aid. He’s hoping to have representation in place in time for sentencing, which is being scheduled in the meantime regardless.

In August, Crown prosecutor Katie Bouchard told a judge she was “concerned” about the lengthy delays in the case.

Abbinett agreed on Thursday to waive a pre-sentence report, a process that could have created further delays.

A sentencing date will be set on Sept. 29.

Not happy with charge

Six vehicles were involved in the November 2023 crash and 11 people were injured, seven of them sent to hospital.

Some of the families of the victims demanded a review of the charges and an upgrade to dangerous driving charges under the Criminal Code of Canada. Prosecutors have said they don’t have the evidence to pursue those charges.

The families told Castanet they met in January with B.C.'s deputy attorney general, Barbara Carmichael, who they said told them the file had been reviewed outside the region and that no charge upgrade would be forthcoming, but that the evidence would come out in court.