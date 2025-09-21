Kamloops News

Annual tax sale will see Kamloops properties auctioned off at city hall

Photo: Castanet Members of the public gather for the city's annual tax sale in 2024.

The City of Kamloops’ annual tax sale will be held at the end of the month, with dozens of properties up for public auction.

The annual auction is required under the Local Government Act for municipalities to recover money on properties with three years of outstanding taxes.

Municipalities sell the properties for an upset price, which equals all outstanding taxes plus penalties, interest, and other fees.

The tax sale will take place on Monday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. in council chambers.

While properties will be auctioned off that day, property owners still have one year following the sale to redeem property by paying the outstanding charges and interest.

More information about the tax sale and properties up for auction can be found on the City of Kamloops website.