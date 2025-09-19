Trial delayed so trucker accused of assaulting CVSE officer at Kamloops scales can get married
Wedding pushes trial back
A commercial trucker accused of assaulting a CVSE officer at a highway scale just outside Kamloops has had his trial delayed so that he can go overseas to get married.
Jitender Singh, 29, is facing one count of assaulting a peace officer. He was charged in connection with an incident at the weigh scales on the Coquihalla Highway just west of the city on Jan. 23.
According to the union representing CVSE officers, an officer was assaulted while reviewing Singh’s log book on his cellphone.
Singh’s trial was scheduled in June for Jan. 15, 2026. But during a brief hearing Thursday in Kamloops provincial court, defence lawyer John Hogg said that no longer works for his client.
“He’s going to get married,” Hogg said. “He lives with his common-law wife in Calgary, and they’re going to India last week in December and they’re staying there a while for the ceremony.”
Lawyers will return to court on Sept. 29 to set a new trial date.
BCGEU President Paul Finch previously said the incident highlights the dangers CVSE officers face on a daily basis.
More Kamloops News
- Anti-Houthi coalition strainsSaudi Arabia - 9:37 pm
- King Charles broadcast London - 9:36 pm
- Storm system with more rainSouthern California - 9:36 pm
- Multiple animal abusesCalgary - 9:34 pm
- Police on Silver Star RoadSIlverStar - 7:12 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$975,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Wisp Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate