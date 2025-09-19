Kamloops News

Trial delayed so trucker accused of assaulting CVSE officer at Kamloops scales can get married

Wedding pushes trial back

Photo: KTW file FILE - A sign outside the Kamloops Law Courts.

A commercial trucker accused of assaulting a CVSE officer at a highway scale just outside Kamloops has had his trial delayed so that he can go overseas to get married.

Jitender Singh, 29, is facing one count of assaulting a peace officer. He was charged in connection with an incident at the weigh scales on the Coquihalla Highway just west of the city on Jan. 23.

According to the union representing CVSE officers, an officer was assaulted while reviewing Singh’s log book on his cellphone.

Singh’s trial was scheduled in June for Jan. 15, 2026. But during a brief hearing Thursday in Kamloops provincial court, defence lawyer John Hogg said that no longer works for his client.

“He’s going to get married,” Hogg said. “He lives with his common-law wife in Calgary, and they’re going to India last week in December and they’re staying there a while for the ceremony.”

Lawyers will return to court on Sept. 29 to set a new trial date.

BCGEU President Paul Finch previously said the incident highlights the dangers CVSE officers face on a daily basis.