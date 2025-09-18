Kamloops News

Kamloops RCMP asking for information after child luring reported near McArthur Island

Luring reported near school

Photo: Glacier Media Rear lights of an RCMP cruiser

Kamloops Mounties are working to track down a suspect after a youth said they were approached by a man in a truck and asked to get in.

According to police, the incident took place on Sept. 9 at about 2 p.m. when a youth walking to McArthur Island from a nearby school was approached by a man in a black truck and asked to get inside.

Police said the youth did not engage with the man and reported the incident to a trusted adult.

“No license plate was observed, but the truck was described as a newer, clean black Dodge Ram with a tree shaped air freshener hanging from the rear-view mirror,” RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said in a news release.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 50s, balding with dark grey hair.

Police are asking anyone with video surveillance or dash cam footage that may help identify the vehicle or its driver to please contact the detachment as soon as possible to help further the investigation.

“As we work to advance this investigation, we would like to encourage the public to review general street safety — be aware of your surroundings, walk with a partner when possible, don’t engage with people you don’t know to be safe and have discussions about what to do if you are approached,” Napier said.

NorKam Secondary School and Kamloops Christian School are both located near McArthur Island.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.