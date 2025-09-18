Kamloops News

United Way kicks off fall campaign with Kamloops community breakfast

$6M impact across region

Photo: United Way BC Sam Bregoliss, community engagement co-ordinator for United Way, helps unveil the non-profit's fall campaign at a fundraising breakfast Thursday at the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre.

United Way officials say they will have put $6 million back into the Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo region by the time the year is up.

That’s what Jen Johnson, regional co-ordinator for the agency, said as the United Way kicked off its fall campaign.

“To give you a sense of the impact your donations have, United Way plans to invest $6 million just in the TNC region this year,” she told a room full of early risers at a fundraising breakfast on Thursday morning.

"These funds are going to support programs that are addressing food security, Indigenous priorities, menstrual equity, anti-racism initiatives, supports for children and youth and for seniors and more."

Johnson gave some examples of the work being done, pointing to food programming in Clearwater, Williams Lake, Merritt and Ashcroft, as well as the distribution of more than 50,000 menstrual products across the region.

She also talked about work United Way is doing with area First Nations, specifically as it relates to emergency response.

“We’ve been working with Tk’emlups te Secwepemc to consider what culturally appropriate support looks like during climate emergencies, when we open our doors to evacuees,” she said.

“We know that when people are displaced by wildfires, floods and other emergencies, their needs go far beyond physical. Taking the time to foster those relationships when we’re not in times of crisis allows us to mobilize a holistic response better when crisis occurs."

The Kamloops breakfast was one of a series of events taking place Thursday across the province as part of United Way BC Day.

For more information or to donate, click here.