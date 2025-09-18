United Way kicks off fall campaign with Kamloops community breakfast
$6M impact across region
United Way officials say they will have put $6 million back into the Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo region by the time the year is up.
That’s what Jen Johnson, regional co-ordinator for the agency, said as the United Way kicked off its fall campaign.
“To give you a sense of the impact your donations have, United Way plans to invest $6 million just in the TNC region this year,” she told a room full of early risers at a fundraising breakfast on Thursday morning.
"These funds are going to support programs that are addressing food security, Indigenous priorities, menstrual equity, anti-racism initiatives, supports for children and youth and for seniors and more."
Johnson gave some examples of the work being done, pointing to food programming in Clearwater, Williams Lake, Merritt and Ashcroft, as well as the distribution of more than 50,000 menstrual products across the region.
She also talked about work United Way is doing with area First Nations, specifically as it relates to emergency response.
“We’ve been working with Tk’emlups te Secwepemc to consider what culturally appropriate support looks like during climate emergencies, when we open our doors to evacuees,” she said.
“We know that when people are displaced by wildfires, floods and other emergencies, their needs go far beyond physical. Taking the time to foster those relationships when we’re not in times of crisis allows us to mobilize a holistic response better when crisis occurs."
The Kamloops breakfast was one of a series of events taking place Thursday across the province as part of United Way BC Day.
For more information or to donate, click here.
More Kamloops News
- New development in worksRossland - 12:06 pm
- Cheer helps kids interactKamloops - 12:01 pm
- Bear cub on the mendDawson Creek - 11:31 am
- Kelce topless at wedding?Entertainment - 11:29 am
- More Epstein files comingWashington - 11:27 am
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$549,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Wisp Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate