Kamloops News

Emergency room closed Thursday at 100 Mile District Hospital

100 Mile ER closure

Photo: Interior Health 100 Mile District General Hospital

The emergency room in 100 Mile District General Hospital will be closed most of the day on Thursday.

"Emergency services will be unavailable from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025," Interior Health stated in a press release.

Patients can access emergency care at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake during this time.

All other inpatient services will continue at 100 Mile House District General Hospital.

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care for symptoms such as chest pains, difficulty breathing and severe bleeding should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.



