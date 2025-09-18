Kamloops News

City of Kamloops will consider expansion of curbside organics program to include apartments

Organics for apartments

Photo: City of Kamloops FILE - An organics bin sits on a residential street in Kamloops.

Kamloops council’s sustainability committee has been asked to weigh in on a staff proposal to expand its organic waste collection program to multi-family buildings.

A city staff report introducing the initiative will be discussed during the committee’s Thursday morning meeting.

The curbside organics pickup program was launched in August 2023, with about 27,000 households adding the third waste cart to their garages. However, municipal organics collection has yet to expand to all multi-family properties.

Before rolling out organics collection to new properties, city staff have recommended conducting a feasibility study and pilot testing.

“The feasibility study will present a recommended approach for a multi-family organics collection program, outlining the financial and operational benefits and challenges associated with such a program,” the staff report reads.

“This will enable council to make an informed decision on next steps — whether that involves launching a pilot program or discontinuing the concept.”

The report said this feasibility study will include gathering information through research and community engagement.

Staff will put together an inventory of multi-family buildings and waste composition data, and consider collection cart size and style.

The study will include the expected economic impacts — including the cost of the program expansion as well as how much the municipality will defer in capital costs for landfill expansion if more waste is diverted.

City staff have proposed speaking with haulers, multi-family residents, building owners and strata councils, among other groups, as part of this study.

According to the report, this phase is expected to involve about 300 hours of staff time and $600 in advertising costs.

More details on costs for pilot testing and full program launch will be presented to council in the spring.

“Capital and operational cost increases will be incurred in phase 3 and may include up to one additional collection truck, increased costs for organics processing and ongoing communications and engagement,” the report said.

Council’s liveability and sustainability committee will be asked to review the proposed approach, and if they agree, the plan will be passed on to the committee of the whole for another decision.

Council will need to have a final say in the matter before staff move ahead with the project feasibility study.

Diverting waste, extending landfill life

City staff noted the initiative will help Kamloops reach its climate goals of reducing the waste it sends to the landfill by 50 per cent by 2028. The city is aiming for a 90 per cent landfill waste reduction by 2050.

After the 2023 organics collection launch, The City of Kamloops tracked nearly a 40 per cent reduction in landfill waste collected compared to 2021 levels.

The city said more than 5,600 tonnes of organics were diverted from municipal landfills last year — the first full year of collection.

“Diverting organic waste results in a significant reduction in materials sent to landfills, which saves landfill space and reduces greenhouse gas emissions,” the report reads.

“Organic waste breaks down anaerobically in landfills, generating methane gas, a greenhouse gas 26 times more potent than carbon dioxide.”