Kamloops Mounties say they’ve interviewed potential suspects as Red Bridge rebuild efforts ramp up

Red Bridge suspects ID'd

Photo: Contributed The Red Bridge burned down Sept. 19, 2024 in a case of arson, which remains unsolved a year later.

Kamloops Mounties have confirmed they’ve identified and interviewed potential suspects in connection with the fire that destroyed the Red Bridge last year.

The 88-year-old wooden truss bridge was destroyed by fire at about 3 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2024. One year later, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dana Napier told Castanet investigators continue to follow leads and advance the investigation.

“Interviews are being conducted to determine if there was any involvement or not of those being interviewed,” she said.

In December, police said investigators conducted extensive canvassing for video footage and interviewed witnesses. The scene was also examined by fire investigators and evidence was collected for forensic testing.

Investigators relied on footage and pictures to pinpoint the fire started around the decking or just under the decking at the end of the first, southernmost span located toward the middle of the bridge.

The flames took down most of the span within minutes, Fire Chief Ken Uzeloc told Castanet.

"By the time the first crews arrived on scene at the Red Bridge, the first span had already dropped into the water — burned through and collapsed — and shortly after they arrived, a second span dropped in," Uzeloc said last fall.

He said the southernmost span fell into the river first, with the middle and then the northernmost spans following suit into the river.

The day after the fire, Kamloops RCMP announced the fire was being investigated as arson.

“We are continuing to actively investigate,” Napier said.

Anyone with information or footage that might be helpful to investigators is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2024-31206.

A day not soon forgotten

City councillor Stephen Karpuk won’t soon forget the day the Red Bridge burned down.

Karpuk was deputy mayor that September and he and the rest of council were at the Union of BC Municipalities convention in Vancouver when he got the news the bridge connecting Lorne Street downtown to Mount Paul Way on the Tk’emlúps reserve was now gone.

“It's kind of indelibly etched in my brain,” Karpuk said of that day.

Karpuk was preparing for a presentation he was going to make a the convention when he got a phone call from fellow councillor Mike O’Reilly who told him the bridge had burned and been destroyed.

“He sent me a text of … the burning midspan falling into the river in the dark, and I was like ‘Oh my God,’” Karpuk said, adding his plans changed and he went back to Kamloops to deal with the situation.

Karpuk said the Red Bridge handled about 8,000 crossings per day and was an important piece of Kamloops history.

Councillor wants clearer timeline

Speaking with Castanet prior to yesterday’s announcement from the province, Karpuk said in the year since the Red Bridge burned down council has heard little from the provincial government on its plans for the bridge replacement.

He said he'd like better communication from Victoria.

“Where's the expediency on this? The value in that connectivity, literally and figuratively, economically, is massive,” Karpuk said. “We’ve seen nothing that sort of speaks to the immediacy of getting this done.”

Karpuk said he knows city staff have been communicating with the province behind the scenes, but he would like to see the province present an estimated timeline, publicly, outlining when each phase of the rebuild process should be completed.

“We’ve heard nothing to that,” Karpuk said.

He said he thinks there are a lot of unknown variables that could be factors holding up the process, such as whether a new bridge will be four or two lanes and if it will be rebuilt in the exact same location to Lorne Street.

Province still committed

B.C. Premier David Eby recently reiterated his pledge that the Red Bridge will be rebuilt.

“The impact of that separate connection, I know is profoundly inconvenient for the local community, and I know it’s on the transportation minister’s list of priorities, so I continue to encourage him to do that work with the community and find a path forward to delivering and replacement for the community,” Eby said during a press conference last week at nearby Highland Valley Copper mine.

The province has said planning and design work connected to a rebuild of the Red Bridge in partnership with Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc is underway. In June, the government hired Urban Systems Limited under a consultancy contract for the project.

Transportation Minister Mike Farnworth said the province has been working closely with the band and the City of Kamloops “to design a transportation network that will better serve a growing region.”

"I’m really happy with the collaboration that’s taken place and am excited about the progress to date,” he said.

"While various transportation options are being explored to restore access across the South Thompson River, our primary focus is on a conceptual bridge replacement design."

The province said on Thursday that it hopes to have a list of "preferred options" to show the community sometime in the spring.

Karpuk said he hopes progress will be made soon on the bridge rebuild and that the governments don’t just spend the next two to three years talking about the project.

“My hope is it doesn't take five years like it did Parkcrest school, which, again, was a provincial asset to be rebuilt,” Karpuk said, referencing the North Kamloops elementary that burned down in 2019.

Castanet reached out to the Tk’emlúps band for comment on this story, but did not hear back before deadline.

Built in 1936, the Red Bridge was a narrow, load-restricted structure for passenger vehicles and pedestrians. Its lanes measured 2.7 metres wide — significantly more confined than the standard lane width of 3.5 metres.

It was the third iteration of the bridge to be constructed at that location, with the first being built in 1887.