Community won't see replacement options for Red bridge until next spring, ministry says

How to replace Red Bridge?

Photo: Michael Potestio The view from Mark Recchi Way overlooking where the Red Bridge once stood for decades.

The preferred options for a Red Bridge replacement following a lengthy intergovernmental planning process are expected to be shared with the community early next year.

That’s the word from the Ministry of Transportation and Transit on Thursday, nearly a year to the day after the historic span was destroyed in a suspicious overnight fire.

Investigators believe the Red Bridge was set ablaze intentionally. The fire was first reported just before 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2024, and most of the bridge had tumbled into the South Thompson River within a few hours.

The ministry has been meeting with representatives from the City of Kamloops and Tk'emlups te Secwepemc for months to discuss replacement options.

Among the options under consideration is a modern replacement for the Red Bridge in the same location, but other ideas are also being explored. In June, the province hired Urban Systems Limited under a consultancy contract for the planning and design project.

“Since the loss of the bridge, the ministry has been working closely with Tk’ emlúps te Secwépemc and the City of Kamloops to manage traffic impacts,” a news release from the transportation ministry stated.

“Over the past year, the ministry has taken several steps to improve safety and reduce congestion in the area. The improvements include the installation of a centre median barrier on Highway 5 between the Valleyview Interchange and East Shuswap Road, the removal of the left-turn access from Highway 5 onto River Street and the extension of the left-turn lane onto Mount Paul Way.”

Premier wants it rebuilt

Last week, B.C. Premier David Eby reiterated his pledge that the Red Bridge would be rebuilt.

“The impact of that separate connection, I know is profoundly inconvenient for the local community, and I know it’s on the transportation minister’s list of priorities," he said.

"I continue to encourage him to do that work with the community and find a path forward to delivering and replacement for the community."

The Red Bridge was a provincial piece of infrastructure, so it is up to Victoria to figure out a replacement.

Built in 1936, the Red Bridge was a narrow, load-restricted span for passenger vehicles and pedestrians. Its lanes measured 2.7 metres wide — significantly skinnier than the standard lane width of 3.5 metres.

It was the third iteration of the bridge to be constructed at or near that location, with the first built in 1887.

Cleanup work along the South Thompson River wrapped up in June.