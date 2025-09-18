Kamloops News

Kamloops man files lawsuit against province for injuries suffered while in prison

Sued over jailhouse injuries

Photo: KTW file FILE - Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre

An amputee is suing the government for injuries he suffered last summer while behind bars at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre.

Matthew Baker filed a notice of civil claim in B.C. Supreme Court alleging negligence on the part of the provincial government resulted in a significant injury.

Baker claims to have slipped and fallen while using the toilet in his cell at KRCC one day last July, resulting in injuries to his wrist, bottom and leg — which had already been amputated below the knee following a motorcycle accident in 2022.

He suffered a broken femur, which required surgery in his amputated leg.

In the claim, Baker said he noticed his toilet was leaking prior to the incident and asked for it to be fixed.

“The plaintiff complained about the leaky toilet, but it was never fixed despite work orders pending for its repair,” the document alleges.

“The plaintiff is at risk to lose the remainder of his amputated leg due to the incident.”

No dollar amount was set out in Baker’s claim and no response has been filed by the province.

None of the allegations in the claim have been proven in court.