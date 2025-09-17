IH says RIH ER zone purpose-built for providing mental health, substance use supports
New ER care space at RIH
People heading to the Royal Inland Hospital emergency room while experiencing a mental health crisis or substance use challenge now have a purpose-built space to receive care.
In a news release, Interior Health said the Mental Health and Substance Use care zone was built as part of the ongoing renovations in the hospital’s emergency department.
The new area is now open.
“When you walk into this space, you can feel the difference,” Gerry Desilets, executive director for clinical operations at RIH, said in a statement.
“It’s calmer and designed so we can spend more time focused on giving patients the care and attention they need. This means safer and improved care for our patients.”
Patients attending the emergency room will go through a triage process, after which they would be directed to the Mental Health and Substance Use space.
IH said the new zone includes three secure rooms for patients in significant crisis, and eight stretchers or recliners — double the amount that was previously available.
The space makes use of natural light and calming colours, and also includes private consultation rooms and safety features to protect staff and patients.
The RIH emergency department also received three new exam rooms as part of this round of renovations.
Nine more ER exam rooms will be added throughout the next phase of construction, which started on Sept. 12 and is expected to wrap up in early summer 2026.
