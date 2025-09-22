Entrepreneur talks executing big ideas as part of Marketplace Leaders speaker series
Insights for business leaders
Entrepreneur Leonard Buhler will provide insights into navigating barriers while bringing a big idea to life during the next event in the business-oriented speaker series Marketplace Leaders.
The talk will take place at Sandman Signature Hotel on Wednesday, Oct. 1.
“Entrepreneur, speaker and leader Leonard Buhler will share hard-won insights into what obstacles often look like, the biggest barrier most visionaries encounter, and the essential people and processes needed to transform an idea into real impact,” event organizers said in a statement.
Returning to Kamloops for his third Marketplace Leaders talk, Buhler runs Lenmark Industries, an agricultural equipment supplier based in the Lower Mainland.
He spent 30 years in the agricultural business specializing in production and retail, and also served as president of faith-based organization Canada Campus Crusade for Christ.
Tickets to the Marketplace Leaders event are $40 each.
Doors open at 6:30 a.m., and attendees have coffee, breakfast and networking time before the keynote talk and a question and answer period. The event ends at 8:30 a.m.
More information about the event can be found here.
