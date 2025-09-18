Kamloops News

United Way BC launching fall campaign with breakfast in Kamloops

Fall campaign kickoff

Photo: Alistair Waters Spaxwawla First Nation Knowledge Keeper Krystal opening a previous United Way B.C. campaign kick-off breakfast in Kelowna.

The annual United Way BC Day Kick-off Breakfast takes place at the Coast Hotel and Conference Centre on Thursday.

Doors open at 6:30 a.m., with the United Way scheduled to launch its fall fundraising campaign and share how local programs are making a difference across the region.

Following the breakfast buffet, there will be a welcoming from master of ceremonies Rich Wood and an Indigenous welcome from elder Cynthia Ward of the Nikkomen/Lytton Territory.

At 7:30 a.m. United Way impact speaker Tangie Genshorek, executive director of A Way Home Kamloops, will take the stage, with closing remarks expected at about 8:20 a.m.

United Way BC’s annual workplace campaign provides revenue generation and involves the participation of over 400 organizations, according to the non-profit agency.

Last year, thanks to its local partners and donors, the United Way delivered 4,128 meals and 2,700 hampers to people facing food insecurity in the Thompson-Nicola Cariboo, and sent 11 local organizations Food Infrastructure Grants to strengthen food security in the region.

The agency's Youth Futures Education Fund ensured that 22 former youth in care in the region were able to cover their basic living expenses while pursuing post-secondary education, and more than 3,500 seniors in Thompson-Nicola Cariboo received vital services last year through programs like Better at Home, Social Prescribing, Social Meals, Aging in Motion and Volunteer Coordination.