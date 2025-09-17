Kamloops News

Hamer-Jackson expected in court as B.C.'s attorney general seeks return of confidential report

Mayor has court date set

Photo: Castanet Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson leaves Kamloops Law Courts after a hearing on July 7, 2025.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson is scheduled to appear in court next month opposite B.C.'s attorney general, where a judge will decide whether he must hand over surreptitiously obtained copies of a confidential workplace report.

In January, Attorney General Niki Sharma filed a petition in B.C. Supreme Court seeking an order to have Hamer-Jackson return his copies of the report, which includes details of a 2023 investigation into allegations of workplace bullying on the part of the mayor.

The report contains personal information about a number of City of Kamloops staffers.

The attorney general’s petition seeks an order requiring Hamer-Jackson to return all copies of the report in his possession or control, permanently delete all electronic copies and name anyone who received a copy of the report from him.

Sharma also wants the province's legal costs to be covered by the mayor.

The hearing will take place at the Kamloops Law Courts on Oct. 14. The parties have been unable to agree on how long the hearing might take, but the time estimate of the province is two hours.

“The petition respondent [Hamer-Jackson] has not given time estimate,” the notice reads.

The mayor told Castanet Kamloops in February that he mailed the documents to the ministry via FedEx on an interim basis — until a judge can ultimately decide what should be done with the report.

“They will hold them, and then we will be going in front of a judge to decide if the city can have them, or I can have them, or possibly we need to find the real leaker,” Hamer-Jackson said at the time.

City, province want it back

The investigative report, which concluded Hamer-Jackson was disrespectful or demeaning to a few staff members, was leaked to reporters in 2023.

After continuously asking to see the confidential report or have it publicly released, a copy mysteriously appeared in Hamer-Jackson’s mailbox in April of 2024. He promptly distributed the document to local reporters.

The City of Kamloops and the province have been seeking the return of the report ever since, according to the attorney general's petition.

The mayor was found to have violated council’s code of conduct by disclosing the report to reporters, along with another confidential document. His salary was slashed by 15 per cent as a result of the finding.

Hamer-Jackson has said he didn’t think he breached privacy by distributing the copy of the workplace investigative report because he didn’t receive it in the context of a closed meeting, and because it had already been reported on in the media.

He said his own privacy was breached when the report was initially leaked to Kamloops This Week in 2023.

Meanwhile, the attorney general’s petition states under privacy legislation, the City of Kamloops and public officials are obligated to protect personal information — and the details in the confidential report can “easily” be deemed protected personal information.

“Even if the mayor was entitled to possess the report, which he is not, he still could not use or disseminate it without offending the Community Charter,” the court document said.

“Section 117 requires the mayor, as a council member, to keep in confidence any record held in confidence by the municipality, and any information considered in any part of a council meeting that was lawfully closed to the public.”

The petition’s claims have not been tested in court.

In court next week

Hamer-Jackson is also expected to spend some time in a courtroom next week, when a judge is scheduled to hear arguments from both parties about whether one of his two defamation suits against Coun. Katie Neustaeter should be allowed to proceed.

Castanet will have a reporter present at the hearing, which is scheduled to run all week.