Wildfire burning in North Thompson Valley is visible from Yellowhead Highway

Crews head to fight wildfire

Photo: Castanet FILE - A patch on a BC Wildfire Service crew member's shoulder

Dozens of firefighters are assembling in the North Thompson Valley on Wednesday morning to tackle a small wildfire burning 40 kilometres north of Kamloops.

The Stewart Lake fire was discovered on Tuesday, burning about three kilometres west of McLure. As of Wednesday morning, the BC Wildfire Service estimates its size at three hectares.

Nine firefighters were on scene on Tuesday night, and a bigger crew was slated to head out on Wednesday morning.

"They're going to be sending out 20 additional personnel tomorrow to the fire,” BCWS fire information officer Eliza Balkwill told Castanet on Tuesday night.

Balkwill said smoke from the blaze is highly visible from the Yellowhead Highway and surrounding area.

"In terms of fire behaviour, we're seeing rank two and three, which essentially means a low vigour surface fire with a moderate rate of spread," she said.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by human activity.