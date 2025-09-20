Kamloops News

Housing, shelter projects in works for provincially owned downtown Kamloops site

Big plans for Columbia site

Photo: Castanet A provincial office building was demolished last fall to make way for a new project promising hundreds of homes in downtown Kamloops.

Several new housing developments are expected to break ground on a tract of provincially-owned land in downtown Kamloops through the coming year, including middle-income rental homes, a complex care facility and a shelter.

These projects are progressing a little more than a year after Ravi Kahlon, B.C.'s former housing minister, stood at the Columbia Precinct to announce the largest investment in housing to date in Kamloops, including some developments on the downtown Kamloops site.

A 40-bed shelter, a project that has faced some community opposition, could be the first to rise, planned for a site at 1055 Glenfair Dr.

“Construction is planned to start in late 2025, pending necessary approvals,” BC Housing said in an emailed statement to Castanet Kamloops.

The year-round facility will be operated by The Mustard Seed Kamloops, which has named it the Solace Shelter. It is expected to open later in 2026, and will be aimed at providing beds for seniors and older adults who are unhoused or at risk of homelessness.

“It is the highest and best use for under-utilized provincial land to met local shelter needs,” reads a six-page report about the project, posted to a BC Housing website.

“The site is close to healthcare, transit and other services, which are important for seniors and older adults working towards stability.”

The report said The Mustard Seed staff will be on site 24/7, and will work with other service providers to make sure shelter guests are the best fit for the specific facility. Substance use won’t be permitted on the property.

“We will continue to reach out directly to neighbours to provide more information about the project timeline and at key milestones,” BC Housing said, adding meetings were held in May and July with neighbours about the shelter.

Neighbourhood concerns

Brenda Muliner, Sagebrush Neighbourhood Association president, said she’s heard a lot of concern from residents about the proposed shelter.

She said a meeting with BC Housing and The Mustard Seed was helpful, but some questions remain — and the neighbourhood association is looking at organizing another gathering for residents to bring forward concerns.

“They were very clear that there'll be no drug use allowed on site. However, if patrons show up and they're high on something, they'll be allowed in — which begs the question of, if people are addicted to drugs or want to use alcohol, will they just simply be going out into the park and then coming back to the shelter?” Muliner said.

She said many people are concerned about impacts on the nearby Peterson Creek Park, which is popular with daycares and school kids, dog walkers, and other trail users.

A petition has been circulating intended to stop the shelter from being built, and Muliner said people were going door to door in Sagebrush collecting signatures.

In their report, BC Housing and The Mustard Seed said they are “committed to working with neighbours to ensure a smooth integration into the neighbourhood,” and the non-profit will work to keep the property well maintained.

RCMP and the city’s Community Services division would be responsible to address issues that might arise within Peterson Creek Park.

Mid-income rentals to rise

Meanwhile, a rental housing development at 515, 523 and 527 Columbia St. is slated to break ground in 2026.

Connective Support Society will operate the rental development, which will be targeted at middle-income households.

The project was posted to the provincial government’s BC Builds website last year. Old government buildings were torn down in October 2024 to make way for the development.

“More information about the project will be shared once project plans are further along in development, and necessary municipal and internal approvals are achieved,” BC Housing said in an email to Castanet.

The province earlier announced that more than 200 housing units will be built on the site, including one, two and three-bedroom units.

Complex Care at Glenfair

BC Housing says a proposed purpose-built complex care facility is in the planning stages — but construction is anticipated to start in 2026.

Complex care housing is intended for people who have brain injuries, intellectual or developmental disabilities, and other mental or physical health needs who are also facing or at risk of homelessness.

The 20-bed housing project, which is being built in partnership with Interior Health, will include clinical spaces for residents to receive on-site health care services.

It will be located on a subdivided portion of 1100 Glenfair Dr.

Seniors relocating

Meanwhile, BC Housing says it is working with Interior Community Services to relocate senior tenants of a building which will be demolished to make way for the complex care facility.

“ICS has hired dedicated staff who are actively working with tenants on their relocation plans,” BC Housing said.

This building — one of nine at 1100 Glenfair Dr. — will close after all the tenants have been relocated.

The rest of the site at 1100 Glenfair Dr. is slated for redevelopment. BC Housing says the current buildings are aging and require extensive repairs.

The plan is to replace the existing 80 housing units with 340 homes for seniors, including affordable non-market and market rental units.

“The redevelopment of Glenfair, including the construction of the new seniors' housing, is a long-term initiative,” BC Housing said, adding it is “part way through" the planning process.

“The Glenfair redevelopment is a large project that will take time. We will continue to provide updates and highlight opportunities for public input on aspects of the senior’s housing.”