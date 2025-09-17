BC Wildfire Service crews sent to one-hectare blaze north of Kamloops
Wildfire west of McLure
BC Wildfire Service crews have been sent to a new wildfire discovered north of Kamloops.
The wildfire is burning west of McLure, in the Stewart Lake area. It was discovered on Tuesday, and is estimated to be about one hectare in size.
Eliza Balkwill, BCWS fire information officer, said nine crew members are on site working to suppress the wildfire.
"They're going to be sending out 20 additional personnel tomorrow to the fire," Balkwill said.
Balkwill said smoke from the blaze is highly visible from the Yellowhead Highway and surrounding area.
"In terms of fire behaviour, we're seeing rank two and three, which essentially means a low vigour surface fire with a moderate rate of spread," she said.
The fire is suspected to have been caused by human activity.
More Kamloops News
- Christmas at the hospitalKamloops - 6:00 pm
- 'Call of Duty,' creator dies Business - 5:29 pm
- Students step up, give backOliver - 5:11 pm
- King's speech goes virtualEntertainment - 5:08 pm
- Diamond auction a hitKelowna - 5:08 pm
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$635,500
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Wisp Kamloops BC SPCA >
Perfect Camouflage
Cruz Beckham: Brooklyn has blocked us on Instagram
Make your own decision
A sneak peak
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate