BC Wildfire Service crews sent to one-hectare blaze north of Kamloops

Wildfire west of McLure

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A wildfire was discovered burning west of McLure on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

BC Wildfire Service crews have been sent to a new wildfire discovered north of Kamloops.

The wildfire is burning west of McLure, in the Stewart Lake area. It was discovered on Tuesday, and is estimated to be about one hectare in size.

Eliza Balkwill, BCWS fire information officer, said nine crew members are on site working to suppress the wildfire.



"They're going to be sending out 20 additional personnel tomorrow to the fire," Balkwill said.

Balkwill said smoke from the blaze is highly visible from the Yellowhead Highway and surrounding area.

"In terms of fire behaviour, we're seeing rank two and three, which essentially means a low vigour surface fire with a moderate rate of spread," she said.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by human activity.