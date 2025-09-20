Kamloops News

B.C. Conservative leader denounces municipal Conservative group, wouldn't mind ideology mingling

Rustad wants co-operation

Photo: Michael Potestio Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson shakes hands with B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad in Kamloops at a meet and greet a few days before the provincial election last fall, telling Castanet Kamloops he was intending to vote for the party in 2024 as they promised a forensic audit of shelters, but he generally considers himself apolitical.

The leader of the B.C. Conservatives says that while his party doesn’t officially condone a new conservative municipal party set up by a former staffer, he wouldn’t mind seeing those on the centre-right working together on city councils.

In August, a former deputy director of the B.C. Conservative Party registered with Elections BC the Conservative Electors Association, which intends to run candidates in the October 2026 municipal election in 14 cities, including Kamloops, on local ballots next year as “Conservative.”

Speaking to Castanet Kamloops on Tuesday, B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad said the staffer, David Denhoff, registered the group while working for the party.

“When he did this, we approached him and said ‘this is inappropriate, you shouldn't be doing this’ and he no longer works for us, so we don't have any direct affiliation or ties with the with this movement at all,” Rustad said.

Denhoff resigned when his municipal electoral organization got approved by Elections BC.

Rustad said that while he opposes municipal slates, he’d like to see people of similar political ideologies supporting one another on city councils.

“I'd love to see the centre-right come together and not beat each other up, but take on the people on the left side of centre when it comes to municipal governments, but we're not going to be encouraging or supporting any sort of municipal slates associated with any name that could be construed as being part of our party,” he said.

“I'd love to see some way for them to work it out, so that they weren't splitting the vote, but that's ultimately up to the individuals and the communities.”

On Wednesday, the Conservative Electors Association announced it appointed Kerry-Lynne Findlay as its advisory board chair, heading up the party’s efforts on candidate recruitment and policy development.

Findlay served as a Conservative MP in the House of Commons from 2011 to 2025, holding seats in the Lower Mainland. She served as Minister of National Revenue under Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

Kamloops is on the initial list of municipalities where the municipal Conservatives are registered. The other cities are Kelowna, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Delta, Fort St. John, the Township of Langley, Maple Ridge, Prince George, Richmond, Saanich, Surrey, Vancouver, Vanderhoof and West Vancouver.