Kamloops News
Koyczan brings poetry, storytelling to Sagebrush Theatre in Kamloops
Poet Koyczan to perform
Photo: Shane Koyczan
Poet Shane Koyczan will be performing at the Sagebrush Theatre in Kamloops next week.
Poet Shane Koyczan will be returning to Kamloops next week, bringing a blend of storytelling and spoken word to the stage at the Sagebrush Theatre.
The performance will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m.
Koyczan is known for his spoken word poem To This Day, and We Are More — a piece he performed at the opening ceremony of the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.
“With a rare blend of vulnerability and wit, Koyczan reminds us that our struggles can be faced with courage, laughter and hope,” reads an event news release.
Tickets are on sale through the Kamloops Live! Box Office.
