Kamloops News

Suspects arrested, charged after knives brandished in Sun Rivers robbery

Knives pulled in pizza shop

Charges have been laid in connection with a robbery in which two men armed with knives stormed a Kamloops pizza shop, making off with cash from the till and an employee’s wallet.

Police were called to the Pizza Hut on Talasa Way in Sun Rivers at about 10 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a holdup.

“The caller reported that two males entered the Pizza Hut with their faces covered and essentially robbed the store at knifepoint,” Crown prosecutor Jaewon Shin said Tuesday during a bail hearing in Kamloops provincial court.

"The caller stated that one of the males had a larger knife and the other male had a smaller knife. The two assailants came into the store, ripped the phone cord out and demanded money out of the till and that the cashiers give them their wallets.”

The whole thing was over in less than a minute, according to video shared with Castanet Kamloops.

One of the complainants told police his credit card was used almost immediately to make purchases at three businesses — the 7-Eleven on Eighth Street, a liquor store in Lansdowne Village and the Fresh Slice pizza shop downtown.

“There was surveillance footage obtained from the Fresh Slice where the person using the credit card could be seen, and police were able to match the person to [the Pizza Hut robbery] using some distinguishing features — his clothing, some tattoos and his general appearance,” Shin said.

Two men, Justin Chudrick and Shane Isfeld, were arrested over the weekend in connection with the robbery. Both are charged with robbery, wearing a disguise while committing an offence, theft of a credit card and using a stolen credit card.

Isfeld was granted bail on Tuesday, ordered to stay away from the complainants and Sun Rivers, as well as the 7-Eleven, liquor store and Fresh Slice. He is due back in court on Oct. 6.

Chudrick is still in custody, with his next court appearance slated for Sept. 23.