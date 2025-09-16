Kamloops News

Eight Merritt-area First Nations receive equal share of $2M from K’en T’em

Photo: KTLP K’en T’em Limited Partnership distributes $2 million to its eight member bands, marking a historic first step toward economic independence for the n?e?képmx people.

K'en T'em Limited Partnership has distributed $250,000 to each of its eight member bands, marking the first time since its creation that the organization has returned direct financial benefits to its owners.

The cash can be used at the discretion of each member First Nation Ashcroft, Boston Bar, Coldwater, Cook's Ferry, Nicomen, Nooaitch, Shackan and Siska.

"This distribution is a clear sign of what we can achieve together,” said Cook's Ferry Chief Christine Walkem, who is also chair of the K'en T'em board.

"K'en T'em was built by our people, for our people. The strength of this partnership means every band shares equally, and every band decides how best to bring this support home.”

KTLP owns and operates several businesses, including Cantex, a company acquired in 2024, and has expanded its operations into sectors such as mining services, environmental work, culture and heritage and media, including the Merritt Herald.