Playbox aims to build vibrancy at Tournament Capital Ranch, United Way says
Playbox installed at park
United Way BC and the City of Kamloops have unveiled a new Playbox at the Tournament Capital Ranch.
Playboxes are weatherproof containers filled with shared games and sports equipment, placed in parks to encourage active living and connection, according to the United Way.
"This one is part of United Way BC’s Hi Neighbour initiative, which expanded to Kamloops this year thanks to generous local support,” said United Way spokesperson Dara Hill.
The Hi Neighbour program connects residents, local partners and community champions to build vibrant communities.
Hill said an anonymous donation in 2023 provided enough to pay for five Playboxes. Four of them have already been placed in Lower Mainland neighbourhoods, and the fifth is now in Kamloops.
“The city is leading by example, showing how Kamloops neighbourhoods and community members. Could become community champions and develop or support similar community engagement initiatives,” she said.
Hill encouraged anyone inspired by the Playbox to click here to learn more about the United Way’s Local Love micro grants.
More Kamloops News
- Charges finally laid Maple Ridge - 2:08 pm
- Remembering Rob ReinerEntertainment - 1:30 pm
- Structure fire at GF motelGrand Forks - 1:09 pm
- Minor hockey brawlVernon - 1:04 pm
- BC First Nations critical BC - 12:38 pm
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$399,900
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Wisp Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate