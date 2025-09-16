Kamloops News

Playbox aims to build vibrancy at Tournament Capital Ranch, United Way says

Playbox installed at park

Photo: United Way BC The equipment in a new Playbox at the Tournament Capital Ranch in Kamloops got some use on Saturday, when the initiative was unveiled by the United Way and the City of Kamloops.

United Way BC and the City of Kamloops have unveiled a new Playbox at the Tournament Capital Ranch.

Playboxes are weatherproof containers filled with shared games and sports equipment, placed in parks to encourage active living and connection, according to the United Way.

"This one is part of United Way BC’s Hi Neighbour initiative, which expanded to Kamloops this year thanks to generous local support,” said United Way spokesperson Dara Hill.

The Hi Neighbour program connects residents, local partners and community champions to build vibrant communities.

Hill said an anonymous donation in 2023 provided enough to pay for five Playboxes. Four of them have already been placed in Lower Mainland neighbourhoods, and the fifth is now in Kamloops.

“The city is leading by example, showing how Kamloops neighbourhoods and community members. Could become community champions and develop or support similar community engagement initiatives,” she said.

Hill encouraged anyone inspired by the Playbox to click here to learn more about the United Way’s Local Love micro grants.