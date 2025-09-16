Kamloops News

CMHA Kamloops, BC Housing announce 48-unit expansion of Fortune Drive supportive housing site

Photo: Kristen Holliday Construction fencing surrounds an area along Fortune Drive where a 48-unit supportive housing building will rise.

A North Shore supportive housing development is expanding.

In a news release, Canadian Mental Health Association Kamloops Branch announced construction has started on a new, four-storey building at 654 Fortune Dr., the site of Genesis Place.

The supportive housing facility opened in a converted motel in 2022.

CMHA Kamloops said the new wood-frame building, named Genesis 2.0, will include 48 new studio suites, bringing the total of supportive homes on the site to 76.

“This is a continuation of our work with BC Housing, city staff and other partners to create more supportive homes and build on the housing continuum,” said Alfred Achoba, CMHA Kamloops executive director, in a statement.

“This investment strengthens CMHA’s mission to provide accessible, inclusive and trauma-informed housing options that reflect the values of compassion, dignity and belonging.”

Each unit will include kitchenettes, living space and private bathrooms.

The building will also include a healing garden, food garden and community courtyards, along with multipurpose activity rooms, a communal laundry facility, lounges and bike storage.

CMHA Kamloops said the design also includes supportive infrastructure like a medical room, offices and overflow spaces.

A notice circulated to neighbouring properties on Monday states CMHA Kamloops will manage the building and provide services to residents like life skills training, daily meals, and referrals to health care and other services.

“CMHA Kamloops will provide 24/7 onsite staffing and keep the property well maintained and welcoming,” the notice reads.

The document states building residents will be single adults of all genders, including seniors, people with disabilities or others who need supports to maintain stable housing. It said BC Housing and CMHA offer homes to people through an assessment process that matches needs with supports. Residents are required to sign housing agreements and pay rent.

The notice said CMHA Kamloops and BC Housing expects the new homes to open in 2027.