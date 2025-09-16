Kamloops News

City of Kamloops expects more high-density development with 14,000 homes needed in 20 years

More homes, higher density

Photo: Castanet Construction takes place on the City Gardens' Trillium Tower in downtown Kamloops in 2024.

The Tournament Capital will need 14,000 more homes to accommodate the number of new residents expected in the next two decades — and the City of Kamloops expects about half of these housing units will be in high-density developments.

Stephen Bentley, City of Kamloops community planning manager, said the city’s draft 2025 Official Community Plan predicts Kamloops will hit a population of 134,000 by 2045, a projection based on historical trends and building permit data.

The city has calculated that this estimated 1.3 per cent annual growth rate will require 14,000 units of housing. An additional 9,000 units will help meet local demand, hit a three per cent rental vacancy rate target, and reduce homelessness.

“We're thinking about half of the new units is going to be high density, about a quarter low density and a quarter medium density,” Bentley said.

“Just basically following trends in the last eight years, we are shifting more to the higher density development.”

During its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 9, Kamloops council reviewed a draft of the 2025 Official Community Plan, a key community planning document which guides all land use decisions within municipal boundaries. As per provincial legislation, all local governments in B.C. must update their OCPs by the end of the year.

The draft OCP predicts 48 per cent of the 14,000 units needed to accommodate population growth in the next 20 years will be in developments five storeys tall or higher.

The document notes a growing trend towards multi-unit residential developments, even as the existing stock of residential units are half made up of single-detached houses.

“In the five-year period between 2015 and 2019, multi-unit residential accounted for 55 per cent of new residential development, while between 2020 and 2024, this percentage rose to 60 per cent,” the document reads.

“In 2024, multi-unit residential development accounted for over 69 per cent of all new residential units constructed.”

Over the next two decades, the City of Kamloops expects that 26 per cent of new housing units will be in medium-density residential developments like three to four storey buildings, townhouses or row houses.

The remaining 26 per cent of new homes will be low-density builds, including single-detached homes and duplexes.

Growth in the core, to the east

The 2025 OCP update anticipates central Kamloops neighbourhoods will grow by 9,300 residents, with nearly 4,900 new units of housing constructed.

A little more than 8,000 new residents and 3,200 homes will be absorbed by neighbourhoods to the southeast.

“We're expecting to see more development in the core sector, so that's places like downtown and the North Shore, and particularly more in the southeast, that's Valleyview and Juniper, as compared to the 2018 Official Communion plan, which had a higher emphasis on the southwest,” Bentley told council.

However, Aberdeen, Dufferin, Pineview, Sahali, and TRU are still expected to capture a slim majority of the expected population growth, about 9,800 people, and 4,425 new housing units over the next 20 years.

Bentley said the OCP prioritizes infill development in mixed-use centres including town centres, like a new, higher-density zone proposed in Valleyview.

Impact on firefighting

Coun. Dale Bass asked if a growing number of high density developments will change the type of firefighting equipment Kamloops Fire Rescue needs, while Coun. Bill Sarai asked if the distribution of fire halls was being studied based on the OCP projections.

Fire Chief Ken Uzeloc said KFR has already purchased two specific types of fire engines because of the high-density City Gardens development, which already boasts Kamloops' tallest building.

The new engines will be able to pump under high pressure to high buildings.

Uzeloc added KFR is considering the need for a downtown fire hall due to the expected increase in density. With high-rise buildings, he said, it’s not enough for firefighters to arrive quickly at the property. They must also travel to the exact location of the fire.

“It may have us revamp how we operate or how we deploy,” Uzeloc said.

“It may also have us look at, in the downtown core where potentially we moved away from having a station in the downtown to adjoining areas, in the future based on how it develops, there may be a need for a station in the downtown area again.”

He said KFR is also working with other city divisions to see if fire halls are in the right locations as the city grows.

However, the fire chief added it isn’t always a fire hall that’s needed. A new road that helps firefighters cut across neighbourhoods can make a difference in response times.

“There's lots of factors to look at,” he said.

Kamloops residents are invited to review and comment on the draft community plan until Oct. 1.

Council will look at the plan again in the following months. The city aiming for a public hearing in early December, and final adoption of the plan is expected to happen by Dec. 31.