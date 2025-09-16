Kamloops News

Prison for man who fed booze, cocaine to teenager before rape

Photo: Castanet FILE - The Kamloops Law Courts

A Kamloops-area man who plied a vulnerable teenager with cocaine and liquor before raping her has been ordered to spend 2.5 years in federal prison.

The 31-year-old man cannot be named under a publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the victim. He was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday after pleading guilty to one count of sexual assault.

Court heard the man was 27 years old on Jan. 16, 2022, when he invited a vulnerable 16-year-old girl to his home. Castanet is not naming the community in which the offences took place to avoid violating the publication ban.

“[The girl] had told him she was stressed and asked if they could drink,” Crown prosecutor Ben Martin said in court.

“[He] went into town and picked up some liquor as well as some cocaine.”

Martin said they drank and used cocaine at the man’s house before passing out. The victim awoke to find the man raping her.

According to a victim-impact statement filed in court, the incident threw her life off course.

“The sexual assault led to the complainant not graduating from high school because she was overcome with anxiety. She formerly enjoyed sports, but after the sexual assault she stopped playing sports,” B.C. Supreme Court Justice David Crerar said.

"Five years have passed since the sexual assault, and she reports that she has suffered significantly and consistently for those five years."

This is not the first time the man has been jailed for a sex crime. Martin said he was sentenced to two years in prison in 2017 following a sex assault conviction on “somewhat similar circumstances.”

Crerar went along with a joint submission from Martin and defence lawyer Joe Killoran for a sentence of 30 months behind bars, which was reduced to about 28 months after time served was calculated.

“It is hoped that incarceration in the federal institution will provide him with the structured programming the reports universally agree he needs to turn his life around,” Crerar said, referencing pre-sentence reports prepared for court that said the man needs to undergo sex offender treatment.

In addition to the prison time, the man was ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to police for inclusion in a national criminal database and placed on a lifetime firearms prohibition. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

He will also be prohibited from having any contact with the complainant or her family.