Kamloops Terry Fox Run brings in record amount of donations

Photo: Olsen Imaging People participate in the Kamloops Terry Fox Run fundraiser on Sunday.

Organizers of the Kamloops Terry Fox Run say they set a new record this year, hauling in about $70,000 and counting.

More than 500 people showed up for Sunday's run in Riverside Park, and organizer Sue Steenson said about $70,000 has so far been tallied — $8,000 of which was collected on site on Sunday. That shatters the old record of $59,000, set in 1985.

“We are so grateful to everyone who showed up, to the amazing volunteers that made it happen,” Steenson told Castanet, setting a lofty goal for next summer.

“Next year we are aiming for one dollar per person in Kamloops, like Terry had for Canada.”

More than $28,000 of the total raised came by way of the local law community, reacting to a challenge laid down by Jensen Law lawyers Dan McNamee and Jay Michi — both of whom had their heads shaved on Sunday.

Steenson said organizers will try to recreate that magic next year, with challenges for different professional groups.

According to Steenson, money from T-shirt sales still has to be counted, as do some donations that have come in since Sunday. Donations are being accepted until the end of September.

All money raised goes to support cancer research in memory of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope.