Wildfire burning near Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt now being held

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A BC Wildfire Service crew member works to suppress the Mine Creek wildfire on Sept. 9, 2025.

A wildfire that swept across the Coquihalla Highway earlier this month and forced the closure of the major transportation corridor is not expected to grow any further.

The BC Wildfire Service updated the status of the Mine Creek wildfire from out of control to being held — meaning the fire is expected to stay within its current perimeter, based on fire fuel and weather conditions.

It’s now estimated that the wildfire, burning between Merritt and Hope, grew to 2,904 hectares in size — a little less than an earlier estimate of 3,000 hectares.

The cooler temperatures and rainfall seen in recent days have assisted wildland firefighters working to suppress the fire.

The BC Wildfire Service said two millimetres of rain fell over parts of the fire on Sunday, which will help temper fire behaviour.

“As we head into late September, we will see progressive weather patterns meaning the weather will cycle through brief warm and dry trends followed by cooler temperatures and precipitation,” BCWS said.

“Fall also brings shorter days and good overnight recovery of relative humidity values, both of which may help moderate fire behaviour.”

The Mine Creek wildfire was discovered on Sept. 1 burning in steep terrain near the Coquihalla Summit. A couple days later, fuelled by high temperatures and wind, the wildfire jumped the Coquihalla Highway, prompting a two-day closure.

BCWS said its wildland firefighters are continuing to work their way from Highway 5 into the forest, following the danger tree assessors and fallers who conduct falling operations ahead of where crews will be working.

There are 46 personnel responding to the incident on Monday, assisted by five helicopters and a couple of pieces of heavy equipment.

BCWS are urging highway travellers to avoid stopping in the fire area and obey posted signage, noting it’s an active work site on both sides of Highway 5.

“Crews and equipment are using the highway and forest service roads to move between sections of this wildfire,” BCWS said.