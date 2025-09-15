Kamloops News

Kamloops Food Bank urgently needs volunteers after postal strike threatens to stall food drive

Photo: Olsen Imaging Kamloops Food Bank executive director Bernadette Siracky shown working on a previous year's food drive.

The Kamloops Food Bank says it’s in urgent need of volunteers to deliver 33,000 bags ahead of its annual food drive after escalating postal worker strike action scuttled the non-profit's original distribution plans.

In a news release, Bernadette Siracky, Kamloops Food Bank president and CEO, said the non-profit needs immediate help from the community to prepare for the Fall Food Drive, which is happening on Saturday, Sept. 20.

According to the non-profit, the annual food drive has historically brought in an average of 50,000 pounds of food. Without it, the food bank's non-perishable reserves will dry up over the winter months.

“We know Kamloops has always stepped up in times of need,” Siracky said in a statement.

“This is a community effort, and every bag delivered brings hope and nourishment to families who rely on us.”

The Kamloops Food Bank said it learned Friday that, as part of its strike action, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers planned to stop flyer distribution on Monday — the same day the food bank had scheduled the delivery of its 33,000 food drive bags.

Food bank employees proactively picked up the bags from Canada Post.

The non-profit said staff worked all weekend to create a strategy to deliver the bags to detached homes and duplexes throughout Kamloops.

Multiple Rotary groups have helped to collect filled food drive bags over the past two decades, and they are being relied on this year to also distribute the bags ahead of time — "an overwhelming task on short notice,” said the Kamloops Food Bank.

Community volunteers are now being sought to fill the gap.

The food bank said a mapping system has been created which divides the city up into sections of less than 400 houses. Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to arrange a time to collect as many maps and bags as desired.

Bags can be picked up from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interested volunteers are asked to email [email protected] or call 250-376-2252.