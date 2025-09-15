Kamloops News

Merritt RCMP search for suspect in Dollar Tree armed robbery

Robber brandished knife

Photo: RCMP Police in Merritt have released this still showing a suspect as they investigate a weekend robbery.

Merritt Mounties are asking for help tracking down a suspect following an armed robbery at a dollar store on Saturday.

Police were called to the Dollar Tree, 2102 Quilchena Ave., just before 6 p.m. for a report of a man brandishing a knife on the end of a broomstick.

Police said the culprit confronted a cashier with the weapon before fleeing the store with an undisclosed haul.

The suspect is described as a skinny man wearing a camouflage baseball cap with a skull with a soldier's helmet, a dark navy hoodie, green gloves and blue jeans.

He was seen to be carrying a black backpack and a blue bag at the time of the robbery. Witnesses last saw the suspect fleeing eastbound along Quilchena Avenue.

'If you were in the area of the Dollar Tree on Saturday evening around 6 p.m. and happen to have dashcam or structure CCTV footage, we would really like to get that information from you,” RCMP Cst. Blake Chursinoff said.

'Additionally, if anyone happened to see this suspect or recognizes anything about him, please give us a phone call.”

Anyone with relevant information, video footage, or who may have seen a person matching the suspect's description in the area at the time, is urged to contact police in Merritt at 250-378-4262.