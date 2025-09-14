Kamloops News

Cops for Kids rolls into Kamloops for 25th anniversary

A lifesaver for families

Photo: Michael Potestio (From left) Ashlyn Sunderman, alongside daughter Aliyah Carusi (2), son Emmett Carusi (6) and partner Antonio Carusi address a small crowd outside the RCMP detachment in Kamloops, describing hoe the Cops for Kids program has helped their family during their time of need. Click here to view gallery Photo: Michael Potestio Photo: Michael Potestio Photo: Michael Potestio

The Cops for Kids fundraiser rolled into Kamloops Friday in one of its last stops of the 2025 campaign.

The annual bike ride raising funds for children in need stopped at the Battle Street detachment as one of 26 stops throughout their 10-day journey around the Southern Interior to meet with local families and share hope and encouragement.

Four families were there to greet this year’s team, describing how the charity has helped them.

Kamloops residents Ashlyn Sunderman and Antonio Carusi were among the paren ts in attendance for the event.

The Kamloops parents have two children — two year old Aliya and six year old Emmett, who was diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

Carusi said Cops for Kids proved to be a “lifesaver” for his family as he had to transfer jobs while his son was in treatment.

Ashlyn and Antonio said Emmett spent his fifth birthday at BC Children’s Hospital, and it was thanks to Cops for Kids footing their bill for their stay at Ronald McDonald House that the parents were able to be by his side.

Sunderman said the charity also provided multiple grocery gift cards while they were in the Lower Mainland for their son’s treatment.

“It made my life and her life so much easier just being able to be around him [Emmett] when he needed it,” Carusi said.

Ashlyn said Emmett is currently in remission and they continue to visit BC Children’s Hospital every three months.

RCMP spokesperson Tania Finn said Cops for Kids receives requests from families who require financial assistance during a time of crisis for their child.

“While nothing can predict a crisis, your donations permit us to respond promptly and have a big impact in their life,” she told a crowd gathered outside the detachment Friday.

She said the charity this year received 273 grant applications sir far this year, and is able to offer relief such as fuel gift cards and free nights at Ronald McDonald House. It also helps pay for education support, medical equipment and emergency dental care where governments support falls short, she said.

The Cops for Kids charity formed in 2001, and during the last 25 years in operation it’s raised $6.5 million for children in need.