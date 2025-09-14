Kamloops News

B.C. Conservative opposition MLAs call out maternity care service gap in Kamloops as unacceptable

MLAs want action

Photo: KTW file photo Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

A pair of B.C. Conservative MLAs are calling own the government for more consistent maternity care in Kamloops after the busiest maternity clinic in Kamloops is once again closing due to a doctor shortage.

The Thompson Region Family Obstetrics clinic, which delivers about 60 of the 100 babies born in Kamloops each month, began turning patients away earlier this month, focusing on existing patients the next six months and no new patients being accepted.

The clinic blames critical staffing shortages and lack of specialist care for high risk patients for the decision, as their doctors must instead staff the Royal Inland Hospital (RIH) labour and delivery ward.

Kamloops-Centre MLA Peter Milobar and Dr. Anna Kindy, MLA for North Island and Official Opposition Critic for Health, issued a press release calling on Health Minister Josie Osborne to lay out a plan to permanently stabilize maternity care in Kamloops.”

“When will Thompson Region Family Obstetrics open referrals again, and what needs to be in place for that to happen? As it stands, this is a service gap that will continue on indefinitely – and that is completely unacceptable,” Milobar said in the release.

“Expectant mothers seeking healthcare in our region have faced several years of volatility.”

Kindy said pregnant women require frequent referrals for ultrasounds, bloodwork and tests, and, at regular prenatal checkups, women have their baby's heartbeat monitored, they have swabs done and they discuss concerns.

“These regular prenatal appointments help catch possible issues earlier and avoid complications. It is negligent to tell women with no regular care to just show up at the ER if something goes wrong. And for the women with high-risk pregnancies, who will be regularly checking up on them? This is an unjustifiable gap.”

Milobar noted Interior Health’s advice to expectant mothers to turn to their family doctors for maternity care, or contact the First Steps Early Pregnancy Clinic, aren’t perfect solutions as many residents do not have a family doctor and the clinic only provides antenatal care up to 30 weeks of pregnancy.

That Sept. 10 notice from IH states that pregnant women who present at RIH will be assessed and “depending on medical staff availability may be transported to alternate hospitals to deliver their babies,” but Kindy said that notice “is very opaque.

“Are they saying there is not always obstetrical backup at RIH? If so, the local population deserves to know that,” Kindy said in the release.

The MLAs said the risk of having to transport an obstetrical emergency from a tertiary referral hospital, in a developed country with universal healthcare, should be an unacceptable risk.

The MLAs noted this insult the first instance of healthcare for mothers and children becoming precarious under the current NDP government, noting this past spring, Kelowna General Hospital temporarily closed their pediatric unit, and over the summer the University Hospital of Northern B.C. was warning patients of obstetrician shortages.